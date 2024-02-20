Denmark To Send All Of Its Artillery To Ukraine, PM Announces

Mette Frederiksen appealed to other European nations to do more to help Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
By Susie Madrak

Denmark is sending its "entire artillery" to Ukraine, the Danish prime minister said at the Munich Security Conference. Via Business Insider:

"They are asking us for ammunition now. Artillery now. From the Danish side, we decided to donate our entire artillery," she said.

"I'm sorry to say, friends, there are still ammunition in stock in Europe," she continued. "This is not only a question about production, because we have weapons, we have ammunition, we have air defense that we don't have to use ourself at the moment, that we should deliver to Ukraine."

It comes as Ukrainian forces withdrew from the key eastern town of Avdiivka amid severe munitions shortages.

Please: If you have a Republican congressmember, call and ask them why they're not helping Ukraine.

