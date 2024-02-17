Fake Elector Throws Trump Supporters Under The Bus

On Sunday's 60 Minutes, they will be showing an interview between Anderson Cooper and Andrew Hitt, the former chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin (RPS) and one of Wisconsin's ten fake electors. During the interview, Hitt tells Anderson that he went along with the scheme because he was afraid for his safety and the safety of his family:

ANDREW HITT: Can you imagine the repurcussions on myself, my family, if it was me, Andrew Hitt, who prevented Donald Trump from winning Wisconsin? ANDERSON COOPER: You say you were scared. AH: Absolutely. AC: Scared of Trump Supporters in your state? AH: It was not a safe time. If my lawyer's right, and the whole reason Trump loses Wisconsin is because of me, I would be scared to death.

It should be noted that this is the second time Hitt had stated he was scared. He had originally told the January 6 Committee that he was scared. However, that time he was afraid of protesters trying to impede their misdeeds.

Hitt has also used two other excuses for his participation scheme. One was because they just wanted to comply with requests from the Trump campaign and the RPW - of which Hitt was chair at the time.

The other excuse came out two months ago, when Hitt went on a Wisconsin show and said that Trump's lawyers and tricked them into doing it. As I pointed out then, that excuse didn't hold water and for the same reasons his other excuses don't hold up:

It should be noted that at the time when the fake electors signed their documents, Hitt was the Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin (RPW). He is also a lawyer who specialized in election laws. As such, when Hitt and the others signed those documents, he knew damn well that the recount was over weeks before and that all of the legal challenges that Trump and his supporters had filed were soundly defeated. It should also be noted that both Jim Troupis and Kenneth Chesebro, the Trump lawyers who organized and spearheaded this scheme, were long time Wisconsin lawyers. In fact, Troupis had been rewarded by then Governor Scott Walker with a seat on a judge's bench for all the work he had done for the RPW and for Walker personally. For Hitt to say that they didn't talk to Trump's lawyers or to lawyers they didn't know or trust is more than a tad bit disingenous.at best.

In other words, Hitt was in on the whole thing from the beginning, and even though he had reservations on whether it would work, he was a willing participant.

But Hitt is just like the rest of Trump's supporters and Trump himself - a compulsive liar.