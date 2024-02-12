House GOP Delivers A Massive Self-Own, The Internet Pounces

One of the differences with the Biden vs. Trump mishandling of classified documents is that Donald still thinks those docs belonged to him, so he went to extraordinary lengths to keep them. With Biden, we can rest assured that it will never happen again. Lesson learned! With Trump, he will do it again. The former President is facing 40 federal charges for obstruction and allegedly keeping dozens of classified documents once he left the White House in disgrace. Biden has been investigated after promptly returning the documents and is not facing charges.

The House GOP account just killed irony by tweeting, "A man who can't even be held responsible for mishandling classified information properly has absolutely no business occupying the Oval Office."

🚨 A man who can't even be held responsible for mishandling classified information properly has absolutely no business occupying the Oval Office.🚨 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 11, 2024

Trump supporters are the least self-aware people in the world. Xitter users noticed that, too.

That’s exactly what Jack Smith thinks as well — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) February 12, 2024

Prosecutors have recording of Trump discussing sensitive Iran document — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) February 12, 2024

This has to be the most impressive self-own ever.



So when are you endorsing @NikkiHaley ? — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) February 12, 2024

We agree that Trump should not hold office. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 11, 2024

Exactly! That is why Trump never has and never will win the majority of votes in the US



He is a dangerous and pathetic loser pic.twitter.com/jxkS9ab2Pn — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) February 12, 2024

🚨You’re absolutely 100% correct. @realDonaldTrump should never be allowed near the Oval Office again 🚨 — Kimbo_Sabbi (@Kimbo_Sabbi) February 11, 2024

Trump literally had classified docs in the shitter, folks https://t.co/1wQvmhkT2K pic.twitter.com/NCc9CanDaO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2024

Who runs that account? It's as if they've never heard of Donald Trump before.