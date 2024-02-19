Lindsey Graham (Maybe) Grows A Spine Against Trump On Border Bill

On CBS' Face The Nation, Senator Lindsey Graham made a surprise and unexpected return to being an actual United States Senator with a bit of a spine when he vehemently told Trump and the MAGA cult the time is now to pass immigration legislation.

After the former Trump golf buddy mentioned Donald's horrific demands to the House to refuse to pass any immigration and border legislation, Graham weighed in.

“With all due respect, we cannot wait. It’s a national security nightmare," Graham said.

Graham then proposed the fantastical notion that 5 billion people could be killed by fentanyl in this country of 330 million. Hyping MAGA's talking points is always relevant to these creeps.

"So I don’t want to wait, I want to act now on the border,” he said again.

I'm, sure Lumpy will attack Goober on his social media platform. The Democrats gave the white supremacist cult almost everything they wanted, but Republicans are not an actual political party so it was a no go.

This could also be Graham's way of gaslighting the public into thinking Republicans want to resolve the border issues, given that he voted against the Senate bill. If he really wanted to solve some of the issues at the border, where fentanyl is routinely seized before it reaches drug abusers in this country, he could have voted for it. Democrats literally gave them everything they wanted and they still couldn't take yes for an answer.