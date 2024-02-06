Shameless Mike Lee Sends Fundraising Tweet During Senate Meeting

We learn from Axios "email thingie" via Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors:

Related: Tiger Beat on the Potomac (thanks Charlie!) morning email thingie: SPOTTED: Sen. MIKE LEE (R-Utah) “tweeting a fundraising link in the middle of” last night’s Senate GOP conference meeting about the supplemental, per Ursula. Some Republicans in the room found that shocking enough to raise with us whether it violated ethics rules against solicitation while on Capitol grounds. Lee’s office did not respond to a request for comment. I guess Lee’s office response was to pull-down the Xeet. That link is dead now.

Yeah no, Politico's Ursula Perano took a screenshot:

Mike Lee has now deleted his tweet. But screenshot for reference: pic.twitter.com/O6PjEyBmeL — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) February 6, 2024

Of course, this isn't the first time Mike Lee's phone has got him in trouble. Remember this gem from the end of the Trump administration?

And if you're wondering why we have a media more interested in a Senatorial tweet than say, whether any of us will have healthcare under a Trump administration, or Europe will fall to Putin thanks to Republicans, I got nothing.