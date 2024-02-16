Stephen Colbert's PSA: This Is F***ed Up

Stephen Colbert was on fire on Thursday night, and while he was, he torched the media.

After running down all the court cases Trump is facing, Colbert took the media to task:

In light of all of that, I’d like to make a brief public service announcement: This is f**ked up. I know we’ve become numb to it. And is not normal. No other candidate for the presidency has had to end himself in multiple courts. And I’d like to point out that in all seven of his cases, no one doubts that he did these things. We’re just sitting around patiently waiting to find out if the wheels of justice will grind fast enough for there to be any consequences. And the media is covering it like any other political story – it’s all horse race. But in this horse race, one of the horses is old, while the other one is old, has hoof-in-mouth disease, and keeps quoting horse Hitler!

Colbert then went on to celebrate Fani Willis who was throwing flames herself from the witness stand in Georgia.

To wrap up the bit, Colbert addressed the latest in Trump's attempt to cover up his own cognitive impairments by trying to pass off his confusion as intentional sarcastic interposing of names. Needless to say, his handlers are going to have to now figure out how to cover up his cover up of his cognitive impairments.