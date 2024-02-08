Survey: Most Republicans Are Just Fine With Trump Being Dictator

A majority of Republicans say in a new survey it is just peachy for Trump to be a dictator for the day if he wins the presidential election. Is anyone surprised? Via The Hill:

The survey from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and YouGov found that 74 percent of Republican voters said it would be a good idea if Trump follows through on his remarks in which he said he would be a dictator only on the first day of his second term. Twenty-six percent of Republicans say it would be a bad thing.

Thirty-six percent of independent voters said it would be good, while 65 percent said it would be a bad idea.

Democrats were much more opposed. Only 13 percent of Democratic respondents said it would be a good idea for the country if Trump fulfilled his vow to be dictator for a day, while 87 percent said it would be a bad idea.

Trump has said in the past that he would not be a dictator if he were reelected, “except for day one.” On the campaign trail in Iowa in December, Trump doubled down on his claims that he would close the border and be “drilling, drilling, drilling” on his first day back in office.