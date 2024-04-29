It's Time For Hunter Biden To Sue Fox News

CNN is reporting that Hunter Biden's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Fox News for continuing to push the claims that Hunter Biden and his presidential father took bribes from the now disgraced Alexander Smirnov who was indicted for lying to the FBI.
Now a first on CNN report, Hunter Biden's new strategy to push back against the years-long onslaught of attacks against him by conservative media.
Lawyers for Hunter Biden are telling Fox News to correct the record on bribery allegations made by a discredited FBI informant or face a defamation lawsuit.
CNN obtained a cease and desist letter sent to Fox last week.
In it, Biden's legal team points to Fox hosts like Maria Bartiromo continuing to push claims that Hunter Biden and his father took bribes from Alexander Smirnoff, even after Smirnoff was indicted for lying to the FBI.
[FOX CLIP]
Bartiromo: Cheryl, you know, the issue around this charge against Smirnoff is that it may very well stop other whistleblowers from coming forward.
This is an intimidation tactic. Threaten this guy with 25 years in prison because he told the he told the oversight committee that Burisma paid Biden and Hunter, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, five million apiece. [END FOX CLIP]
Biden's team also accuses Fox News of illegally profiting off a fictionalized show streaming on Fox Nation called "The Trial of Hunter Biden," and violating revenge porn laws because that show, "unlawfully published and continues to publish intimate images of Mr. Biden depicting him in the nude."
CNN has reached out to Fox News for comment.
I'm fairly certain CNN will not receive a response from Fox News. They're shy about public statements since they lost almost $800 million to Dominion.
UPDATE: In a statement to C&L, Geragos & Geragos wrote:
On behalf of Hunter Biden via Mark Geragos, Bryan Freedman and Tina Glandian:
“For the last five years, Fox News has relentlessly attacked Hunter Biden and made him a caricature in order to boost ratings and for its financial gain. The recent indictment of FBI informant Smirnov has exposed the conspiracy of disinformation that has been fueled by Fox, enabled by their paid agents, and monetized by the Fox enterprise. We plan on holding them accountable.”
They also included the letter, which we will not publish here since it contains the nude images Fox News and Marjorie Taylor Greene caused to be made public. But it is clear that they mean what they say.