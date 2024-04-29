It's Time For Hunter Biden To Sue Fox News

CNN is reporting that Hunter Biden's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Fox News for continuing to push the claims that Hunter Biden and his presidential father took bribes from the now disgraced Alexander Smirnov who was indicted for lying to the FBI.

Now a first on CNN report, Hunter Biden's new strategy to push back against the years-long onslaught of attacks against him by conservative media.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden are telling Fox News to correct the record on bribery allegations made by a discredited FBI informant or face a defamation lawsuit.

CNN obtained a cease and desist letter sent to Fox last week.

In it, Biden's legal team points to Fox hosts like Maria Bartiromo continuing to push claims that Hunter Biden and his father took bribes from Alexander Smirnoff, even after Smirnoff was indicted for lying to the FBI.

[FOX CLIP]

Bartiromo: Cheryl, you know, the issue around this charge against Smirnoff is that it may very well stop other whistleblowers from coming forward.

This is an intimidation tactic. Threaten this guy with 25 years in prison because he told the he told the oversight committee that Burisma paid Biden and Hunter, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, five million apiece. [END FOX CLIP]