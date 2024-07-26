Barack And Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris For President

"This is going to be historic," Michelle Obama said.
By Susie MadrakJuly 26, 2024

Barack and Michelle Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid in a video released Friday. Via CNN:

“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president told Harris on a phone call joined by his wife, according to the video.

Harris thanked the Obamas for their support and expressed gratitude for their decadeslong friendship.

“Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me. I’m looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road,” the vice president said.

“But most of all, I just want to tell you the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express, so thank you both. It means so much. And we’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?” she added.

Trivia: Although she did not join a sorority at Yale, Michelle Obama has since accepted an honorary membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha, the same historically Black sorority joined by Kamala Harris.

