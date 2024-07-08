Lindsey Graham Grilled Over Trump's Call For 'Televised Military Tribunals'

CBS host Robert Costa grilled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after former President Donald Trump amplified calls for military tribunals for former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and others.

While appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, Graham was asked about how the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity would impact a potential second term for Trump.

"This is someone who pushed to overturn the election in late 2020, early 2021," Costa said of Trump. "He pushed officials who are working in an official capacity like then-Vice President Mike Pence to the brink in terms of how to use their official powers."

"How will Trump use power in a second term in the wake of this Supreme Court ruling?" the CBS News host asked.

"I think he's going to be a damn good president to right the ship," Graham replied. "The question is, will it be on a revenge tour? He's going to be on a success tour."

"The best indication of what Trump will do in the future, policy-wise, is what he did in the past," he continued. "I love a policy debate... The policy of socialism versus the policy of freedom."

Costa pushed back.

"Senator Graham, you want to make this about policy, and that's a fair point to make as a U.S. senator," Costa said. "But in recent weeks, former President Trump on his social media has been amplifying calls, circulating posts, calling for televised military tribunals."

"That's his phrase that he amplified on his social media for people like former Congresswoman Liz Cheney," he noted. "You say he's not going to be on a revenge tour, but he's been posting on his social media about not only taking revenge, but having televised military tribunals."

Costa noted that Graham had served the country in uniform.

"Do you agree with his push and amplification of those proposals?" he asked.

"Here's what I know," Graham insisted. "I know we're not going to have televised tribunal trials of Liz Cheney or anybody else."

"If you want to change the course we're on, you need to go back to President Trump," he added. "I am confident that if he is president of the United States, very quickly we'll get our border under control, we'll become energy independent again, and we'll bolster our allies, and we'll put our enemies on their back foot."