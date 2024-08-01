Trump IMPLODES During Surprise Live TV Call-In

There isn't much to say about Trump that hasn't already been said, but I think it's important to make the point that he's an utter waste of oxygen. There isn't a bad human trait I can think of he doesn't possess, nor a good one he does. It feels like two trash compactors reproduced to create something of his ilk.

So it was again, today, at the NABJ conference. His festering, resentful racism & sexism on full display. As well as in a recent call into a tv show to make barely-veiled racist comments about Kamala Harris. Be prepared for the whole--if I can borrow a Trumpian phrase, "shithole"--party of his to follow suit, bc they're zombified careerists who've given up givng a shit about common decency or the Constitution.

In this video, we show exactly who Trump is. Then we show Kamala; charismatic, engaging, fierce, intelligent. The contrast is so extreme it's a joke the race is w/in 20% (though a new poll has her up 7%. It's why Trump & team fasces are freaking out). Watch the video & be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge, for more hard-hitting & humorous videos on this election.