Trump Cites Racist 'Operation W*tBack' As Immigration Plan

MSNBC's political correspondent was horrified witnessing the reaction by the members of the Republican National Convention crowd partying with Trump's plan of deporting millions of people out of the country.

Jacob Soboroff reported from the convention floor on what had transpired.

Soboroff: I have to tell you, Rachel, it's an almost unspeakable feeling to be in a room that's such a celebratory nature and hear the man behind me talk about deporting more people than President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 in operation with a name so racist that it's not appropriate to say on television.



He's talking about removing more than 10 million people from this country who have been here, many of them since they were little children, contribute to this society, contribute to this economy, live in all of our neighborhoods and communities, and now we're throwing balloons around as if this is a party. He talked about the Democrats, again, 'cheating.' Cheat was the word he used in the last election. After saying he was here to unify the nation, and it's a bizarre feeling that I'm not sure I'm able to fully articulate right now. They're painting it as a party, but it is a deeply divisive message.



Any way you want to look at it, you can put the 'unity' bumper sticker all over it, but what we heard tonight was not a message of bringing people together. It was a message of literally kicking millions of people out of the country. Maddow: Jacob, he literally talked about how he would empty out the whole country. He talked and fantasized about being the head of other countries as well, and how he would empty them out.

It is good to hear a reporter give a factual opinion of what transpired during and after Trump's acceptance speech instead of a Beltway watered-down version of what they hoped Trump would say rather than what he actually did say.

The "changed tone" and newfound "unity" is a lying myth created by the Trump campaign. Sad that so-called 'very serious journalists' are all too eager to promote the hogwash.