Vivek Calls On Democrats To Stop Name Calling. OK, Horseface!

Democrats no longer adhere to the 'When they go low, we go higher' slogan. Instead, and rightfully so, Democrats are thinking, 'When they go low, we'll kick them in the nuts.' And that's politics. Sometimes, you have to give back to the couch-fucking party precisely what they're dishing out.

However, none of us have stooped to the juvenile pettiness of Donald J. Trump, who is still shopping around for a nickname for Kamala Harris. Vivek Ramaswamy, who was trying to win the GOP nomination, is now stumping for his Trumpy bear. Vivek isn't happy with Democrats calling Republicans, such as Weird J.D. Vance, 'weird,' and wants our side of the aisle to stop acting so juvenile.

This whole “they’re weird” argument from the Democrats is dumb & juvenile. This is a presidential election, not a high school prom queen contest. It’s also a tad ironic coming from the party that preaches “diversity & inclusion.” Win on policy if you can, but cut the crap please. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 29, 2024

Sure thing, buddy. We need to act as mature as the felon who called Stormy Daniels "horseface" or appeared to make light of the Trail of Tears:

Yalls president really out here name calling people? So glad we got a fucking 6th grader running our country 👏🏼 https://t.co/AthY8jIDhe — apes🪴🌙💫🌵💚 (@aprylerskine085) February 12, 2019

Or, more recently, when Trump called Kamala Harris "human garbage,""a bum," and "a low IQ individual."

Xitter users poured in:

This must really be landing.



Vivek—The weirdness stems from your policy and how you talk about this country. It’s weird to talk about cat ladies or Hannibal Lecter or giving people with kids more votes or stolen elections.



If you don’t want to be weird, stop saying weird stuff. https://t.co/Uk3NYvsyPV — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) July 29, 2024

The Most Annoying Guy In Your Seminar has some thoughts https://t.co/j3BTfdjAoN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 29, 2024

You're weird, too, Ramaswamy: