Jimmy McCain Is Now A Democrat, Will Vote For Kamala Harris

Jimmy McCain, The Marine son of the late senator John McCain, joined The Lead on CNN, where Jake Tapper asked for his reaction to the Trump chaos at Arlington Cemetery. Via CNN:

The youngest son of the late Sen. John McCain had already been moving away from the Republican Party — just weeks ago, he changed his voter registration to Democrat and plans to vote for Kamala Harris in November, he told CNN in an exclusive interview this week.

But he is speaking out now for the first time about Trump because of the former president’s conduct at the hallowed ground where several generations of McCain’s family, including his grandfather and great grandfather, are buried.

“It just blows me away,” McCain, who has served in the military for 17 years, told CNN. “These men and women that are laying in the ground there have no choice” of whether to be a backdrop for a political campaign, he said.