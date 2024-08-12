Charlie Sykes: This Is A 'Profoundly Dangerous' Time

Morning Joe panelists talked about how Trump is falling apart over the cultural phenomenon that is the Harris-Walz campaign.

"I also agree with you, that what's really rattling Donald Trump is that this has become a cultural phenomenon, not simply a political phenomenon," Charlie Sykes said.

"I want to go back to what George (Conway) was saying. You know, yes, it is sad and we can make fun of it. It is alarming. But it is also profoundly dangerous, what is going on. Because you look at that insane tweet, and it's not just that he's going down this rabbit hole of deep swamp conspiracy theories. He's using this as, you know, a way of saying that the Democrats are cheating. That Kamala Harris should be disqualified.

"Look, put this in the larger context of what's happening. This is pre-election denialism by Donald Trump. It's no mystery, Donald Trump is never going to graciously concede defeat in this election. He's already laying the groundwork for what's going to happen after November. I think this is going to be an extraordinarily dangerous period," Sykes said.

"He has election deniers in key states. His base is psychologically not prepared for him to lose. And as George mentioned, this is a desperate man. Donald Trump will not simply lose the election. Donald Trump knows if he is not elected president, he may be going to jail.

It is hard to quantify how much damage Trump did to himself with this post



There were large groups of holdouts in the middle and right who disagreed with us who've recognized he's been insane all this time



As of today, they know. pic.twitter.com/dicqGKJHNT — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 11, 2024

"He will do and say anything. you see in that tweet, not merely the fact that he is rattled and losing it, but that he is already coming up with his lines for why he can deny the results of the election, how Kamala Harris' nomination is unconstitutional, how this is being stolen. All of that in advance. No one should be surprised or think that this fever is going to break on November 5th.

"Whatever happens, we are about to head into a very dangerous period in American politics, led by Donald Trump, obviously assisted by Republicans who simply have decided that they're not going to draw the line."