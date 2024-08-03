C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Lindsey Stirling 'Eye Of The Untold Her'

Suni Lee used her music to help win gold and bronze medals in Paris
By John AmatoAugust 3, 2024

2020 gold medalist Suni Lee's kidney ailments are well documented, but she has persevered and come back to make a huge impact for the USA gymnastic team in Paris that won the gold medal.

I never heard this song by Lindsey Stirling that Lee used during her floor routine but I loved it and I had to share it with you.

Stirling discusses her song and the incredible Lee for People.

All eyes were on Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee and the rest of the “Golden Girls” during the gymnastics women's team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics – including pop violinist Lindsey Stirling. Stirling, 37, shared a video of herself on TikTok cheering on Lee, 21, performing her floor exercise to her song "Eye of the Untold Her," a single from her latest album Duality.

“I wrote this song about perseverance," Stirling explained on TikTok. “About having the courage to push through self-doubt and obstacles.” Stirling connected the track to Lee’s struggles over the last year when she was “diagnosed with 2 kidney diseases.” “She gained 40 lbs in one month and she got continuously weaker,” Stirling wrote. “Her Dr. said she’d probably never do gymnastics again.”

Here is Lindsey's version of Zeppelin's "Kashmir" from 2023.

Enjoy.

Discussion

