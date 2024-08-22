Disgraced Rudy Giuliani Pushes 'Chinese Agent' Conspiracies

Disgraced former Trump attorney, the one with the destroyed reputation and finances, claimed Gov. Tim Walz was 'brainwashing kids in school because of being a Chinese agent.'

Trump World is super upset about Tim Walz and his football team. This hits hard at MAGA's rural white male voting base:

Meanwhile, Giuliani has been relegated to making appearances on voter fraud nut Mike Lindell's Frank Speak podcast and Newsmax.

Giuliani characterized Walz's upcoming speech on Day 3 of the DNC convention this way.

GIULIANI: I believe, an operative of Red China later. SCHLAPP: Let me ask you this real quick. 30 trips?

Teaching in China is now a crime. The Chinese agent smears won't stick, but that's all they have.

Matt Schlapp's "wife" discussed Kamala Harris and Rudy mocked her "laugh" and then veered back to Gov. Walz.

GIULIANI: I mean, they're covering up with words like she's joyful, she's happy. The joy part is to really cover up her hyena laugh, which is now going to be interpreted as she's just lots of fun. She's lots of fun. And the other guy, Walz, when he was a defensive coordinator, was described as a goofball. Most of his players described him as he was goofy. ' SCHLAPP: He's still goofy. GIULIANI: Now, take a look at him. He is goofy. No question. Not only is he goofy, but that's after 30 trips to China, telling us that socialism is like neighborliness and that his best vacation was in China. He must have had some pretty awful vacations. You know, that's Chinese propaganda. Right, right. I was in China three times. China, you don't want to go back if you understand freedom and democracy. 30 times? First trip, paid for by Harvard. And what's Harvard's relationship with China? Few people have gone to jail for that. Somebody's got to take a good look as to whether or not this guy isn't exactly what we're worried about as a teacher who brainwashes children. Because if he was teaching those kids that one man's socialism is another man's neighborliness, then he's teaching brainwashing.

How do you teach brainwashing? Methinks Rudy is confused. It's also a crude attack that Joseph McCarthy and Richard Nixon would be proud of.

That's a cue for imbecile James Comer to open up a House "investigation" on Tim Walz.

