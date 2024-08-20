Woman Punks Pizzagate Posobiec

Conspiracy mongrel Jack Posobiec continually got punked by woman outside the DNC convention on abortion
By John AmatoAugust 20, 2024

Jack Posobiec, a lowlife conspiracy theorist who made his mark promoting Pizzagate, got punked and exposed as a tool many times over by asking moronic questions about getting abortions to ladies outside the Democratic National Convention.

Posobiec, now a host on RAV has about as much charisma as a fetid cheese ball left under an undergrads bed tried to play cool walking around with a microphone and camera asking women how many abortions they had.

POSOBIEC: How many abortions have you had? How many abortions have you had?
How many abortions have you had today?

WOMAN: I'm getting paid by George Soros to have an abortion on the stage with no drugs.

POSOBIEC:Which way are you going? Which way are you going?

WOMAN:What do you mean, which way?

POSOBIEC: Which type of abortion?

WOMAN: What kind of abortions are there, Jack?

POSOBIEC:There's there's pills. There's tools is number one. So it's going to be on stage.

WOMAN: So a normal person would think that they would use tools, right?

And vacuum it out and do all of that.

Like if I took a pill that takes several days and nothing happens, you won't see anything.

So you should probably like study how female anatomy works.

He's so stupid it's embarrassing. That's highlighted by the terrible audio his crew put out and I think he believed the woman was going to actually go on stage.

I bet Posobiec got nauseous just thinking about female anatomy parts.

What a f**king tool.

