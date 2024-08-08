Felon45 Confuses January 6th Riots With George Floyd Protests

It seems grandpa Trump had a brain fart while claiming he saved Tim Walz from protesters outside the Governor's mansion.
By HeatherAugust 8, 2024

It seems grandpa Trump had a brain fart while claiming he saved Tim Walz from protesters outside the Governor's mansion. Here's Trump during his first interview on Fox following the announcement that Harris had selected Walz as her running mate:

KILMEADE: So your reaction to Governor Tim Walz joining Kamala Harris to go against you and JD Vance?

TRUMP: I would say my reaction is I can't believe it. I never thought this was going to be the one that was picked.

I know him a little bit. I helped him very much during the riots, because his house was surrounded by people that were waving an American flag, doesn't sound like very bad people, and he called me and he was very concerned, very, very concerned that it was going to get out of control.

They only had one guard. I guess it was at the mansion or at his house in some form. And he called me. I said, “What do you want me to do about it?” I was in the White House. He said, if you would put out the word that I'm a good person.

And I did. I put out the word. I said, he's a good person. I hope everything's good. And everybody put down their flags and took their flags with them. But they took their American flags and their MAGA flags and they left.

It was thousands of people. And that was the first time I said, wow, that's very interesting. And he called me back and he thanked me very much. That's my only thing I ever had to do with him. He's a very, very liberal man and he's a shocking pick.

And I'm thrilled. I could not be more thrilled.

EARHARDT: I mean, when they selected him, it's really a gift for you because this election is all about the issues and all of you all have records. You've been the president.

As Mediate discussed, Trump didn't call the National Guard to help Walz on January 6th. He called them during the 2020 protests, and posted about it on Xitter at the time.

trump-2020-tweet

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon