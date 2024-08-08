Felon45 Confuses January 6th Riots With George Floyd Protests

It seems grandpa Trump had a brain fart while claiming he saved Tim Walz from protesters outside the Governor's mansion. Here's Trump during his first interview on Fox following the announcement that Harris had selected Walz as her running mate:

KILMEADE: So your reaction to Governor Tim Walz joining Kamala Harris to go against you and JD Vance?

TRUMP: I would say my reaction is I can't believe it. I never thought this was going to be the one that was picked.

I know him a little bit. I helped him very much during the riots, because his house was surrounded by people that were waving an American flag, doesn't sound like very bad people, and he called me and he was very concerned, very, very concerned that it was going to get out of control.

They only had one guard. I guess it was at the mansion or at his house in some form. And he called me. I said, “What do you want me to do about it?” I was in the White House. He said, if you would put out the word that I'm a good person.

And I did. I put out the word. I said, he's a good person. I hope everything's good. And everybody put down their flags and took their flags with them. But they took their American flags and their MAGA flags and they left.

It was thousands of people. And that was the first time I said, wow, that's very interesting. And he called me back and he thanked me very much. That's my only thing I ever had to do with him. He's a very, very liberal man and he's a shocking pick.

And I'm thrilled. I could not be more thrilled.

EARHARDT: I mean, when they selected him, it's really a gift for you because this election is all about the issues and all of you all have records. You've been the president.