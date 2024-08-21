Even Fox News Gushed Over Michelle Obama

On Tuesday night, the Fox News panel spoke glowingly of Doug Emhoff and Michelle Obama.

The panel covered the entire Day 2 festivities after President Obama concluded his speech.

I'm so used to their arrogant complaints during major political events when covering the Democratic party, but tonight, outside of some griping about a few phrases, they really loved the evening.

They used words like "amazing, star, excellent, charming, affecting, extraordinarily, and impressive." Which is more than unusual for Fox News.

BRETT BAIER: Barack Obama essentially showing this crowd why he is still such a star inside the Democratic Party, but perhaps, perhaps overshadowed by his wife, the former first lady, Michelle Obama, who gave a amazing speech that got this crowd on their feet to say, do something in refrain after refrain. She had some tough shots against the former president, but really was a call to action for this Democratic Party to come behind this new ticket, saying America is ready for a new chapter. MARTHA MACCALLUM: Absolutely, Brett. She said, hope is making a comeback, drawing the line from Kamala Harris back to her husband's campaign of hope. It was interesting. BRETT BAIER: We shouldn't overlook the speech before that, Doug Emhoff, the Second Gentleman. MARTHA MACCALLUM: Yeah, he did a good job. BRETT BAIER: It was really, really personable, really engaging. It showed Kamala Harris, the vice president, in a personal light that was funny and kind of said, you know that laugh? You know that laugh? I love that laugh. MARTHA MACCALLUM: Yeah, that was a good one. BRETT BAIER: Taking something of, obviously some critics say a vulnerability of hers, turning it into an asset for him.

Brit Hume, the conservative curmudgeon, was also wowed by Michelle's speech:

HUME: Well, I think there was a night of very good speeches. Emhoff, I think, was excellent, charming, affecting. Barack Obama was his old self, his familiar self with the superb sense of timing and cadence and his delivery we're so familiar with. His speech hour was way too long, maybe 40 to 50 percent too long. I agree with you guys. I think the speech of the night was Michelle Obama. She is an extraordinarily impressive woman, former first lady of the United States. You can see why members of the Democratic Party always kind of hoped that maybe she'd step in and run for president after him in any of these past several cycles. She was, she was, apart from that, I thought she was just terrific.

Dana Perino praised Doug Emhoff's love of Kamala and how it rang true.

PERINO: I did think that the Emhoff speech was very special because every woman would imagine if their husband could give a speech about them like that, it would be very moving. And I thought that that, so the romance is alive and you have another example of Michelle Obama and Barack Obama, great partnership. And for this crowd in this room, it was a beautiful speech. And again, like the, the oratory, the oratory skills are incredible.

Day 2 couldn't have been praised any better by Fox News.