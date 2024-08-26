Duffy On Dems: 'Globalist Ticket,' 'Mystery Puppet Masters'

Fox and Friends weekend co-host and the always incoherent Rachel Campos-Duffy saluted Trump and RFK Jr., as some sort of a unity ticket while denigrating the Harris Walz ticket as mere puppets belonging to some mystery overlord.

A typical tactic used by Fox News is to bring on one of their Trump supporting hosts who then are asked for their biased opinion, which always supports the former treasonous guy.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: And this is an amazing moment. Maybe it's happened so quickly that we haven't really grasped how monumental this is. This is really a unity ticket. This is a bipartisan populist ticket. Um, that I think you've got Elon Musk. You've got Tulsi Gabbard. You got RFK Jr. What's the other side? It's a globalist. Ticket with these mystery puppet masters running it. I think it's an amazing moment. I think it's a globalist ticket.

Nothing is unifying about RFK Jr joining Trump's campaign. Junior is an outright worm-brain lunatic who has run his campaign as a full-blown anti-vax conspiracy theorist.

Tulsi Gabbard has been on the Fox News payroll for a long time after finally embracing the MAGA cult after she knew there was no place for her in the Democratic party.

Elon Musk is a white supremacist of the worst kind who was using his Twitter platform and his money to buy the election for demented Donald.

WTF is a globalist ticket?

It's QAnon's One World government conspiracy. Fox News continues to be overtaken by MAGA GOP and QAnon nutcases.

Why doesn't Fox News call into prison and ask Steve Bannon how he likes the RFK Jr. move.