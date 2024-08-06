Why Is David Axelrod 'Confused'?

"Get off my lawn" David Axelrod told CNN and voters that feeling happy about the change to Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee for 2024 is irrational.

These ridiculous statements were immediately picked up and used by Fox News' awful The Five panel to paint Harris as a horrible person.

What was the point of Axelrod for issuing a slap in the face of all Democratic voters for the enthusiasm Harris has infused in the race?

Make himself relevant? How can enthusiasm ever be a negative?

Axelrod gave a long interview and at one point said, "There's a justifiable sense of concern in his [Trump] camp that this thing could get away from him."

He continued, "It may be their race to lose, but it's a race that could be lost, which is something they didn't feel when they left that convention in Milwaukee."

That makes sense. And he continued to make sense for a time. Until he didn't.

AXELROD: Well, the other thing is the two of them on a debate stage, the whole scenario shifts. You've got a guy who's 78 years old who, frankly, isn't all that coherent all the time himself, who suddenly looks like the past and not the future. And so it's not the it's this is not the scenario the Trump campaign wanted. They thought they had this race under control. And look, she has a lot of momentum. But if you do look at the polling, this is still a really tight race. This is going to be a hard fight for for either side, a tough [one] based on the numbers we're seeing right now.

Yes it is a tight race, which it wasn't two weeks ago, hence the happiness.

Then Axelrod shit the bed.

AXELROD: Look, I mean, I mean, any anyone, you know, there's a lot of irrational exuberance on the side of on the Democratic side of the aisle right now because there was despair for some period of time about what the November was going to look like. Now people feel like there's a chance. But it is absolutely Trump's race to lose right now. He is ahead and he is ahead. Most of the battleground states, they're close. They could be won by either candidate. ... Everybody should be sober about that on the Democratic side.

Who the fuck needs a reminder like that? What purpose did his words serve?

Did he like the way the phrase "irrational exuberanc" sounded when he was in the shower?

Is he mad because Kamala Harris hasn't tapped him on the shoulder for his advice?

If anything, Axelrod should be excited over the recent turn of events. If there wasn't an intense enthusiasm, the Harris campaign would have never broken all presidential fundraising records. The polls have completely reversed themselves in Harris' favor or at least made things a toss-up when they weren't before.

Nobody is proclaiming victory at all. What they are proclaiming is that we are in the race once more.

What a fucking putz.