Good News For Florida Democrats From Yesterday's Elections

Florida elections are always so convoluted. For instance, this right-wing Republican is actually a win for voters because he beat an election denier:

In Lake County, a Republican county outside of Orlando, incumbent Elections manager Alan Hays defeated a well-funded election denier with 67% of the vote.



Hays, a right-wing State Senator from years back, has been a fierce fighter of the election denier crowd #flapol #sayfie pic.twitter.com/hmyM7divXA — Florida Data Geek ✝️🇺🇦 (@MappingFL) August 21, 2024

His quote on CNN that the Fl Legislature needed “adult supervision” when they were rewriting election law is one of my favorite Fl politics moments. — Jackson Peel (@JaxPeel) August 21, 2024

But the big news is, the DeSantis-endorsed school board members seem to have mostly lost:

With 91% of precincts reporting in her race, Pinellas School Board incumbent Eileen Long held a solid lead against challenger Erika Picard, who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Despite the cheering around her, Long said she was not ready to claim a victory. @my_pcs — Jeffrey S. Solochek (@JeffSolochek) August 20, 2024

Incumbents beat DeSantis-backed Moms for Liberty candidates in Florida school board race https://t.co/HEZT7Qp4Bx pic.twitter.com/S8J1ab5E08 — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 21, 2024

In Pasco County, for School Board:



- Jessica Wright defeats incumbent DeSantis-backed Alison Crumbley in District 4 pic.twitter.com/2Ld3bfYJEg — Anthony Close ☀️ (@AnthonyClose) August 21, 2024

DeSantis backed #Florida school board candidates got crushed tonight. A candidate needs 50% to win, or else the top 2 advance to a runoff in Nov.



Green = win

Yellow = runoff

Red = loss



Out of 23 total, 5 candidates won, 12 lost and 6 advanced to the Nov runoff.



Not great, Ron pic.twitter.com/kKvyCcMUqK — LAPYS 🇺🇸 (@lapys1738) August 21, 2024

Former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, a Democrat who was removed from office by Ron DeSantis, won his primary race and will be back on the ballot in November.

DeSantis takeover of Florida school boards has big setback by @ALAtterbury https://t.co/D3zimzHelE — Gary Fineout (@fineout) August 21, 2024

Oh, and according to state law? Looks like Trump should not even have been allowed to vote:

5/ @orlandosentinel 6/7/24 Editorial Board: "By law, a mandatory review of Donald Trump's eligibility to vote in Florida as a convicted felon should have begun by now. It hasn't, and the trail of questions leads straight to Gov. Ron DeSantis."



Link: https://t.co/AgaFg1cvnI pic.twitter.com/MjgBf9KEX7 — Matt Fleming, Florida Expert 🌴🥥 (@Matt_Fleming321) August 17, 2024

10/ And look at this! The Florida Department of State website was just recently updated. Probably bc they were getting questions from the press about Trump's voter eligibility, so they posted a lie on a gov't website, and the mass media all reprinted it.https://t.co/Pr3KGU7nmh — Matt Fleming, Florida Expert 🌴🥥 (@Matt_Fleming321) August 17, 2024