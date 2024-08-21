Good News For Florida Democrats From Yesterday's Elections

Florida elections are always so convoluted. For instance, this right-wing Republican is actually a win for voters because he beat an election denier:
But the big news is, the DeSantis-endorsed school board members seem to have mostly lost:
Former Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, a Democrat who was removed from office by Ron DeSantis, won his primary race and will be back on the ballot in November.
Oh, and according to state law? Looks like Trump should not even have been allowed to vote: