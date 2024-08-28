Jesse Watters So Disgusting Even Jeanine Pirro Calls Him Out

Fox News host and The Five panel member Jesse Watters discussed Kamala Harris in the Situation Room and referenced her as being bent over and sexually assaulted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Was Watters discussing his own fantasies about the Vice President?

His line was so despicable, even box-o-wine- Pirro was offended and him to take it back.

WATTERS: This is where the president has his most impact. You have a lot of room to maneuver there as commander-in-chief. We don't know who she is. We don't know what she believes. She's going to get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her. Right now -- PIRRO: Jesse. I don't like that. WATTERS: Figuratively, again. PIRRO: Take it back. WATTERS: Have their way with her. Control her!!!! Not in a sexual way.

Sure, Jesse, we believe you.

The MAGA cult has been so stymied trying to contain the rise of Kamala Harris that they're stooping to sexual innuendo remarks and juvenile rank outs