Kellyanne Conway Launches Jealous Rant Against Kamala Harris

Someone is envious.

Someone is a petty girl.

The registered foreign agent speaks.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: And our fears are real, that left to our own devices, Kamala Harris is just one big old blind date, and everybody's making her whatever they need her to be.

She's so good looking, she's so smart, she's so wealthy, she's so funny, she's close to her mom, she goes on really cool vacations, she'll never break your heart.

Everybody's making her what they need her to be.

She is defined.

To define her is to deter her.