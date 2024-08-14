Kellyanne Conway Launches Jealous Rant Against Kamala Harris

I didn't think it would come to this a month ago.
By John AmatoAugust 14, 2024

Someone is envious.

Someone is a petty girl.

The registered foreign agent speaks.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: And our fears are real, that left to our own devices, Kamala Harris is just one big old blind date, and everybody's making her whatever they need her to be.

She's so good looking, she's so smart, she's so wealthy, she's so funny, she's close to her mom, she goes on really cool vacations, she'll never break your heart.

Everybody's making her what they need her to be.

She is defined.

To define her is to deter her.

Conway is livid that MAGA creeps aren't the ones defining VP Harris.

The MAGA cult describes her former client as a Jesus-like figure bringing salvation to their dreams of creating a Christian theocracy out of the US Constitution and punishing the Godless.

