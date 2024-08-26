Lara Trump Threatens Chaos On Election Day

Thanks to Fox Business Maria Bartiromo, the RNC has instigated lawsuits in Texas over non-existent voter fraud alleged to be perpetrated by migrants in the lead up to the November election.

Lara Trump, the nepotist co-chair of the RNC, claims she will root out every illegal vote and prosecute everybody.

That means she will root out no one and prosecute nothing. Fear mongering is at the core of the RNC now.

Lara Trump and the MAGA cult are threatening voter intimidation and interference at the polls.

So whether you're talking about ensuring that illegals are clean off the voter rolls, they can't register to vote in certain states, or generally sending out the message, Maria, that if you're a person who is attempting to cheat in our elections or an illegal citizen attempting to illegally vote in our elections, we will find you, we'll track you down, and we'll prosecute you to the full extent of the law. We're watching everything, we're filing lawsuits when necessary, and we're making sure we have people everywhere, votes are being cast and counted, to have eyes on everything.

Lara Dump is hoping to find just one instance they could challenge in the courts to try and undermine the integrity of the election if Trump is losing or loses.

Democrats should have their own attorneys at the ready to combat any voter intimidation and chaos MAGAts cause at the polls.

For my own conspiracy theory, I fear that if things are looking bad in a Michigan district or in PA, a polling station might get bombed by Proud Boys to destroy the ballot count. Let's hope nothing like that happens.