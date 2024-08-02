Fox Pundit Calls Out Wingers' Lies About Algerian Boxer

Fox News Democratic contributor Marie Harf set the record straight on Fox News when the network and the entire MAGA cult has been attacking Khelif as a man or a transgender which is a lie.

Harf: These Olympics have been incredible. On this story, look, both of these boxers we're talking about have their entire lives been women. These are not transgender athletes, they didn't change genders, they have identified and been women their entire lives. Both competed in Tokyo, neither won medals. So it's not like these are two women boxers who are just pummeling everyone all the time. These are complicated issues.

I agree that many Americans are either confused or conflicted because right wing media has been so toxic on the issue and mainstream media has been complicit in not taking the time to flesh it out.

"I think there is an instinctive aversion to some of the language that's been used about this female boxer. It's really gross and repulsive questioning their identity and who they are as a human," Harf said." These are people who've identified as women."

These athletes have a chromosome issues like 46XY DSD. Not that it matters, but Imane Khelif is not a trans athlete or a man.

It turns out gender is far more complicated than right wingers want you to think.