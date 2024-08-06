Chuck Schumer Destroys Republican Attacks On Walz In Three Words

That's all they got?
By John AmatoAugust 6, 2024

Republicans are so frustrated by the rise of VP Kamala Harris that they feel their only course of action is to race bait and try and paint the entire Democratic Party as anti-Semitic for not choosing Governor Josh Shapiro.

(Never mind that she's married to a nice Jewish man named Doug Emhoff.)

Erick "Goat Fucker" Erickson Xitted, "No Jews Allowed at the Top of the Democratic Party."

In a three word Xitter response to Erickson's nonsense, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer laid waste to their attempts and in so doing makes them look like fools.

"News to me."

It's that easy to do.

Why anyone would care that Republicans are somehow supporting Josh Shapiro after they tried to destroy him in his election is beyond me.

The specious antisemitic attacks on the Harris ticket will result in a big nothingburger for the MAGA cult. They got nothing.

