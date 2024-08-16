Trump Weirdly Claims All Biden Jobs Went To Migrants

Trump held his second pseudo press conference at Bedminster, where he continued to lie like no other.

Can we call him insane? Delusional? Demented? Mentally unstable? Sick? The internet burst out in laughter and revulsion when Trump uttered these words about the incredible job creation under the Biden Administration.

TRUMP: Virtually 100 percent of the net job creation in the last year has gone to migrants. You know that? Most of the job creation has gone to migrants. In fact, I've heard that substantially more than — beyond — actually, beyond the number of 100 percent. It's a much higher number than that. But the government hasn't caught up with that yet. But virtually right now, as of the time they did this, virtually 100 percent of the net job creation in the last year has gone to migrants. Harris gave work permits and Social Security numbers to more than 3 million illegal immigrants to steal jobs from Americans.

Dumper made sure to clear out his mouth of all foreign substances today before his liefest.

He shit the Bed-minster all right.

15.7 million created and not one went to an American citizen, if you believe this lying liar.

Get the white coats. "I see migrants in my bed!'

If anyone from his campaign put this on his teleprompter they should be fired, but for Trump, all lies are welcomed in his speeches.

The bigger the better.

When will the media demand a real cognitive test for Trump? I'd even pay a fee if Demented Donald turned into a pay-per-view event.