Fox News Host Demands Biden And Harris Declare War With Iran

While proving she's in need of a civics class, Fox's Julie Banderas beats the war drums with Iran over recently revealed death threats made by Iran as payback for the killing of Qasem Soleimani back in 2020.

Here's more on the story that sparked this nonsense: Iran trying to assassinate Donald Trump, other US leaders, officials say:

Iran has made it "clear" that it is trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump, as well as members of his administration – and the current Biden administration – as payback for the killing of an Iranian general and other hardline policies, U.S. officials and lawmakers said Wednesday. The comments came after Trump’s dramatic disclosure Tuesday night that he had been briefed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence about Tehran's “real and specific threats” against him. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of the Senate intelligence committee, said he hadn't seen “any indication” Iran had anything to do with the two alleged assassination plots against Trump, including one that drew blood at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in July. "But I think there is also clear evidence out there that Iran has made it clear that they intend to − if they could, they would try to assassinate the former president,” Rounds said. “And they've talked about assassinating other senior members in leadership.”

So naturally, the yakkers on Fox are ready to go to war over it. Someone tell Banderas that the Vice President does not have the power to declare war, and that Trump wasn't the only one threatened here.

MCENANY: When you think about a language that Iran understands, you know, Kerri referred to this indictment as name and shame. You name the individuals, you shame them. You're not going to prosecute them if they're in the safe haven of Iran. A language that Iran very clearly understands is the killing of Soleimani, because this is January 2020 when all of this effort, this campaign from Iran, began. It was the killing of Soleimani. BANDERAS: Yeah. First of all, the hacking is one thing, but we must address the elephant in the room. The fact that Iran has now threatened the life of a former president and a presidential candidate has got to be the number one top issue here. The hacking, terrible, right? But when and why have President Biden and Kamala Harris not come out and declared to Iran to show that we are the lead power in the world, that threatening the life of a former president or a presidential candidate is an act of war? That is what I do not understand, why this White House is not putting a firm foot down. Kamala Harris is running for president, is she going to show the world how she's going to handle Iran or is she showing the world how Iran is going to handle the United States?

Which was followed by this revisionist history.

BANDERAS: Former president Trump has shown time and time again, he will stand up to dictators. He will stand up to Iran. He will stand up to China. What has Kamala Harris done so far? She should declare this as an act of war if you threaten the life of a former president or even just a presidential candidate.

Sorry Julie, but Trump loves dictators. He'll be happy to pull us out of the UN and hand Ukraine over to Putin, and he'll cozy up to anyone as long as they're willing to line his pockets. And no one should be talking this casually about starting a war in the Middle East.