Iranian Hackers Impersonated Ginni Thomas To Hack Trump Campaign

According to CNN, (via Raw Story) Iranian hackers set up a fake email account in Ginni Thomas’ name and used it to send spearphishing emails to a “former homeland security adviser to a former U.S. president, among other targets.”

The Department of Justice alleges the three hackers are linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The guy who apparently fell for the scam was Roger Stone, the “dirty trickster” and conspiracy theorist. Once his email account was breached, the hackers used it to target campaign staff, CNN reported.

You’d think a guy like Stone would have immediately questioned whether the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was writing to him. But it’s understandable that Stone wasn't skeptical. After all, Ginni Thomas has a long history of inserting herself into right-wing politics and causes, including the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. That includes inserting herself into the top echelons of MAGA world personnel while Trump was in the White House.

We also know that Thomas used her real email account to lean on Arizona election officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election in their state. So why wouldn’t she be emailing Stone now?

It also speaks volumes about Trump and his campaign that Stone remains in the felonious sexual predator's inner circle - and Iran knows it.

Fortunately for America and Americans, the Biden-Harris campaign was a lot savvier and/or more ethical. “The hackers also attempted to target the Biden-Harris campaign, the FBI has said,” according to CNN.

Kamala Harris was right when she said that world leaders laugh at Trump. It’s yet one more reason to keep this fool out of the White House. Forever.