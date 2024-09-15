MAGA, Y'alls Geese Are Going To Be OK. You've Been Lied To, Suckers

Donald doubled down on his conspiracy theories this week, moving on from Haitian migrants living in Springfield, Ohio, eating the residents' dogs to them "walking off with the town's geese."

"They've taken the geese," he said. "You know where the geese are in the park, in the lake, and even walking off with their pets. My dog's been taken. My dog's gone."

Don Jr., a trophy hunter, and Charlie Kirk propagated the wild-eyed claim. After all, when Trump says something outrageous, he has an army of stupids to try to back the Florida retiree up.

Well, Geesegate isn't a thing. A man was seen in a viral pic holding two geese, which was not what people thought it was. The man was removing their dead bodies from the street.

Via TMZ:

A viral pic of a man lugging around 2 geese in Ohio is blowing up after Donald Trump's bizarre pet-munching Haitian immigrant claims ... but we're told the photo's just being twisted to fit the former prez's narrative, and what's actually going on is far less dramatic. The Ohio Division of Wildlife tells TMZ the real deal behind the viral pic -- the guy was actually picking up 2 geese that were hit in a Columbus car accident. And by the way, that's 45 minutes from Springfield, where Trump's wild claims supposedly took place.

You don't say. So, Trump and his enablers smeared the unnamed gentleman and the entire Haitian community simply for political gain. And there is no evidence that the man is Haitian.

Remember this photo MAGAs shared as proof Haitian immigrants are eating cats, ducks and geese in Springfield? The Ohio Wildlife Organization says he was actually picking up 2 geese that were hit by a car in Columbus, which is 45 minutes from Springfield, and he's not even… pic.twitter.com/FSX2o9xs4j — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 14, 2024

Local authorities have repeatedly debunked the dumb but dangerous conspiracy theory of pets being stolen and eaten by scary Haitians.

This, though, has never been debunked. It's real: