Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." -- e. e. cummings
September 10, 2024

On this day in 1991, Nirvana’s breakthrough single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” was released in the United States.

Heather Cox Richardson: The Russian Campaign to Destroy Our Democracy.

driftglass: That Which is Left Unspoken Often Shouts The Loudest -- Another David Brooks Adventure.

The Rectification of Names: Literary Corner: Essay on Criticism.

Attention space nerds! September 2024 Skywatching Tips from NASA.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

