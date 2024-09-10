Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1991, Nirvana’s breakthrough single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” was released in the United States.

Heather Cox Richardson: The Russian Campaign to Destroy Our Democracy.

driftglass: That Which is Left Unspoken Often Shouts The Loudest -- Another David Brooks Adventure.

The Rectification of Names: Literary Corner: Essay on Criticism.

Attention space nerds! September 2024 Skywatching Tips from NASA.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com