Kevin Drum: What does Kamala Harris need to do to seal the deal?

Homo Svm: On the abolitionism of the ancients.

Balkinization: We are all cafeteria originalists now (and we always have been).

Lawfare: Presidential unilateralism and war powers.

Informed Comment: Protesting Israel's targeted destruction of all schools and universities in Gaza.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.