No, No, They're Not Really Leaving! They Wouldn't Do That!

We all know size is a big deal to Trump — so important that he became agitated during the presidential debate when Kamala Harris bluntly said that “people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.” Via HuffPost:

In Walker, Trump attempted to explain why rallygoers seemed to be leaving his event.

“The people that you see leaving? Because nobody ever leaves,” the former president said. “And when they do, I finish up quick.”

Trump then suggested that his staffers were to blame for the apparent departures, and claimed that people were actually lining up in the back for photos since he couldn’t pose for pictures earlier.