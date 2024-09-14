Oof! Donald Dumbf*ck Mixes Up His Conspiracy Theories At Presser

Former President Bloaty McBatshit doubled down on his remarks about Springfield, Ohio, after launching a baseless conspiracy theory about Haitians, who are living in the city legally, eating residents' pets. Trump's false claim during the debate, saying, "They are eating the dogs!" was promptly debunked and ridiculed. From the mayor to the dog warden, anyone who knows what's going on in that town, dunked on Donald for his bullshit claims.

So, after repeating that false claim again, Trump spoke at a press conference in California and immediately confused one of his conspiracy theories with another one.

If elected, Donald promised "large deportations" from Springfield, Ohio, and he got even weirder. Lumpy was asked if he would have an event in Springfield.

"I can say this: we will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio – large deportations," Trump said while throwing red meat to his base. "We're going to get these people out. We're bringing them back to Venezuela."

He's "bringing" Haitians, who are legally living in Springfield, back to Venezuela, eh? How would that work, Mr. Stable Genius, sir? Immigrants cannot be deported while they are under temporary protected status. That means they have a pending asylum claim, allowing them to live and work in the U.S.

As for Venezuela, the felon claimed that their government is emptying prisons and mental hospitals to send them to the U.S. "Crime is down in Venezuela by 67 percent because they're taking their gangs and their criminals and depositing them very nicely into the United States," Trump said at a rally earlier this year.

There is no evidence to back that wild-eyed claim up. Ironically, Trump has suggested that he'll take off to Venezuela if Kamala Harris wins the election. Sounds good to me! He should take Laura Loomer with him. It's not as if his fake marriage to Melania means anything to him. You see how I try to be helpful?

Meanwhile, Trump is putting people's lives at risk with his unfounded claims. He's not a leader; he's a self-absorbed bellend with a lust for unleashing cruelty upon innocent people.