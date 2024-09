Vote smart. Vote for the human being, not the cult leader.

CNN interviewed two voters in Pennsylvania:

REPORTER: Who will you vote for?

VOTER: Kamala Harris.

REPORTER: Were you Democrats before?

VOTER: I’m a Republican.

REPORTER: Why are you voting the other way?

VOTER: Because she behaves more like a human.

Yeah, somehow I can't imagine Trump ever doing this either.

Donald Trump could literally never.



WATCH Kamala Harris steps out of debate prep in Pittsburgh to inspire the next generation, chat with voters, thank a teacher, and be a normal, wholesome person pic.twitter.com/kD3ZJaVRmv — Julia Hamelburg (@juliahamelburg) September 7, 2024

And the clip from Acyn.