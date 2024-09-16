BOO HOO: Republicans Want Democrats To Stop Campaigning

Trump vilifies the left as destroyers of the country, yet we are the mean ones.
By John AmatoSeptember 16, 2024

Rep. Laurel Lee demanded Democrats stop campaigning against Trump on Fox and Friends because she feels they are too mean to him.

Maybe Rep. Lee should look at Trump's constant vitriolic attacks on the left, the media and the Democratic party.

After the latest nut was apprehended in Florida who had assassination of his mind, it's not surprising Republicans are blaming Democratic Party. I'm only surprised they haven't accused the New York Times of sending Ryan Wesley Routh to do the job.

Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy did not blame any political party for the latest incident when he brought up the topic of heated rhetoric during the campaign season, but Rep. Lee was more than happy to blame Democrats.

DOOCY: We did hear from the Secret Service spokesperson yesterday in the afternoon when they were giving that briefing, and he alluded to how these, I forget the exact terminology he used, but he essentially said these are dangerous times.

And one of the things that contributes to that is just the rhetoric, and you know, people are at each other's throats. Do you see that as a contributing factor in Butler, which you've already looked at?

REP. LEE: Absolutely. The rhetoric is every day, all day.

And as it's directed against President Trump, it's saying that he's a threat to democracy, that he's going to destroy America. It's absolutely absurd and it is irresponsible. And Democrats and people who are speaking in these terms about President Trump need to take responsibility and really think about the consequence of using that kind of language.

Because here we are again. And so the days immediately after Butler, we heard people accept that that needed to stop, but it didn't last. And that today is a day that that needs to be taken seriously.

It lasted about a day and a half.

Both "assassins" were registered Republicans so it begs the question. Do Republicans dislike Trump more than Democrats?

Republicans and the MAGA GOP always ignore, apologize, cover-up, or refuse to discuss Trump's vile vitriolic attacks on his political rivals and people that criticize him in the media.

Just watch what Trump said at the debate or any one of his rallies, where he consistently says "we won't have a country anymore" if Kamala Harris wins. Look at what Republicans are doing to Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio and tell us more about how it's Harris with the vile rhetoric. Harris is telling the truth, while JD Vance and Donald Trump lie about everything.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon