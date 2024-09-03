Is Trump Actually TRYING To Lose The Election?

He doesn't act like someone who's trying to win.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 3, 2024

Cliff Schecter with a rare serious question: Is Donald Trump actually trying to lose the election? Trump’s had so many insane meltdowns, launched personal attacks at Kamala that offend voters he must win and rambled like a madman at rallies and speeches instead of sharing prepared lies…I mean his message.

All of this and more has many top Trumpers convinced he’s trying to lose!

I've asked myself this question more than once. The Trump campaign isn't doing the things a campaign typically does, like opening campaign offices in a must-win state.

He might just figure, why spend all that money when he's just going to say the election was stolen anyway?

