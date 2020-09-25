Friday News Dump: Trump Is Trying To Steal The Election, And Other News

As one of the original progressive bloggers, I remember that our primary focus was on pushing the media to be better. It was a hard slog then, but it's even harder now. Donald Trump is quite openly planning to steal this election, and the media responds by asking other people for their opinion on it:

My latest—this is not a drill; https://t.co/OtUMy3MuYS — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 25, 2020

why won’t either paper demand he step down?? https://t.co/4qrNGI05bh — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 25, 2020

And just for reference pic.twitter.com/DwElKukB2p — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) September 24, 2020

So what should the media do? @jayrosen_nyu and I had a long discussion about his idea that newsrooms threat model and tabletop these scenarios, to make sure they are ready to make the right decision in the heat of the moment.https://t.co/es9vGlobvv — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) September 24, 2020

She was hired to fight with the press. Not to spin, not to spar, but to demean and discredit the reporters and thus generate clips that can circulate in the base-o-sphere. When the press shows up to be fought with, it confirms the logic of the appointment. pic.twitter.com/F1FzuUBFUq — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) September 24, 2020

Federal judge exonerates Fox by observing that Tucker Carlson exaggerates and should not be taken literally because viewers know he hypes the case before him. https://t.co/eH3SCw6TbV — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) September 25, 2020

People who criticize NPR for being explicitly Republican or promoting some specific corporate or government agenda are missing it.



That's not the issue.



The issue is that NPR has internally defined a goal of "objectivity" that prizes ignoring ones own passions, views.



1/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) September 24, 2020

****************************

The way you *know* Trump's "law and order" chant is just coded racism is that whenever these guys have a chance to support "law and order," like the F-B-freaking-I they crap all over it.



Trumpsters aren't in it for the law or the order, they're in it for the racism. https://t.co/bswuM48Cmz — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 25, 2020

Pompeo's Swing-State Appearances Look a Lot Like Campaigning for Trump | By Charlotte Klein https://t.co/b9vQ35dYSZ — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) September 25, 2020

Breaking: the United States has surpassed 7,000,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases...



in other words, there are now 7 million more Americans who will potentially have a “pre-existing” condition and a harder time getting health insurance in America if the ACA continues to be undone — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) September 25, 2020

IG finds "the Trump administration rescinded an award recognizing the work of a journalist from Finland last year after discovering she had criticized President Trump in social media posts, then gave a false explanation for withdrawing the honor" https://t.co/nRXQ8RIlT2 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 25, 2020

Beyond excited about Nellie Bly, our five-part audio adventure based on her true story of travelling around the world in 72 days! It's launching next week, stars 27 actors speaking seven languages, and has an incredible script. https://t.co/nWnMiRKYHY — Adrian Hon (@adrianhon) September 25, 2020

Giant waterspout comes ashore in the Italian city of Salerno, uprooting trees and causing some minor damage to vehicles and buildings. https://t.co/Shz0QXn70Z pic.twitter.com/zmN5Qdn1Yc — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2020

“A Democratic sweep that puts Joe Biden in the White House and the party back in the Senate majority would produce 7.4 million more jobs and a faster economic recovery than if President Trump retains power.” https://t.co/XeNhJZX9OY — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) September 25, 2020

Happening shortly: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will break one final barrier on Friday, becoming the first woman and the first Jewish American to lie in state in the United States Capitol



The NYT will have live coverage: https://t.co/9nJHcoI1gI — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 25, 2020

The Tokyo Olympics are facing renewed scrutiny over allegations that the city's bid to host the games was secured by millions of dollars in bribes laundered through the international banking system. https://t.co/IPekYJSROh — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2020

„Together these two papers explain nearly 14% of severe COVID-19 cases.“

We‘re learning new things about #covid19 every day, but two papers in Science today add a bigger than usual part of the puzzle. My colleague @meredithwadman has the story here: https://t.co/gpYO3sRS9o — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) September 24, 2020

OPINION | Ex-Trump administration officials all seem to agree on one thing: Their former boss is a walking disaster.https://t.co/OVtxVdLcaG — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 25, 2020

Black voters were more than twice as likely to have mail-in ballots rejected than those submitted by the state’s white voters in 2018, and rejection rates for 2020 show a similar pattern, according to a new analysis by ProPublica and WRAL News. https://t.co/88FWpw0Qh0 — ProPublica (@propublica) September 25, 2020

this throwback from 2018 really explains a lot about why so many people are happily voting for joe in 2020. pic.twitter.com/kPoOSpPTxe — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) March 3, 2020

Use our interactive guide to see how to vote by mail in your state for the presidential election https://t.co/46XWEMnrwz — Bloomberg (@business) September 25, 2020

"Also, an FYI, in case you do not recognize the owner, Carey Sharpe, is Senator Ron Johnson’s daughter." https://t.co/mmntMEw8NH — Adam Smith (@asmith83) September 25, 2020

Trump: "I'm no longer angry at Mitt, because he's being very nice on the Supreme Court." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 24, 2020

the report by Fauci and Morens calls for 'living in more thoughtful and creative harmony with nature,' or else expect to see more pandemics like COVID-19 every few years."https://t.co/UqM2zrlC9F via @dvergano — Mask Wearer for Truth (@Bobblespeak) September 25, 2020

No bias in police departments right? There’s no systemic racism. https://t.co/9sEqxPhMKb — BreitFox News (@BreitFoxNews) September 25, 2020

DEVELOPING: French terror police have launched an investigation after at least 2 people were stabbed near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, French officials said Friday. https://t.co/vrGGgEZTFP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 25, 2020

"You want to go into history to look for something like this? Go into Italian history and look at Mussolini. This is the way dictators come to power." - @BeschlossDC pic.twitter.com/mFPyxDACG0 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 25, 2020



DEPT. OF 'THERE, THERE, IT'S ALMOST OVER'

Dancing with mom it’s still September 21st! 💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/g5ndtteCfU — Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) September 22, 2020

This guy was tired of his glasses fogging up so he made a bowl of ramen face mask to match 👓🍲 pic.twitter.com/KSVdPrSCOt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 25, 2020

The grandma thought that the pool was the dancing floor LMFAOOO, buenos días pic.twitter.com/Nnt5scCEUL — Kelvin 🇩🇴 (@kbvnks_) September 25, 2020

When you can't forget good music 😍🐶 pic.twitter.com/GMPqsDtYei — Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) September 23, 2020

This is all of us in quarantine. https://t.co/qK3HAwTpLW — skullsinthestars - Black lives matter (@drskyskull) September 24, 2020

Rosie saw a bunch of dogs on her nightly walk, and Wally was so excited he literally jumped in circles. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y7HBVLBTVU — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 24, 2020

one of the best moment ever pic.twitter.com/ZicLZGr4LM — Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) September 23, 2020

A parked car and Baby Shark. All you need to be happy at 2 ❤️ #niece #toddler pic.twitter.com/gxWuqzBomO — Pamela Loving (@pamelaloving) September 23, 2020

Only 38 days, people! Stay safe, wear a mask, AND MAIL IN YOUR BALLOTS!!! Have a wonderful weekend...