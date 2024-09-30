Trump Tells Union Workers He Hates Paying Overtime

Trump admitted to his rallygoers that he hates paying workers overtime and always got other workers so he wouldn’t have to pay for it.

Trump has always badgered workers, refused to pay contractors for services rendered, enjoyed bragging about stiffing workers, and now he openly mocks the entire working class with this moronic but highly informative diatribe.

You'll notice how quiet his supporters are during his ramblings, until he makes wild claims with no actual plans that he'll cut, cut, cut their taxes.

TRUMP: I know a lot about overtime. I hated to give overtime. I hated it. I'd get other people. I shouldn't say this, but I'd get other people in. I wouldn't pay. I hated. This is going to lead to a lot more. I think it's going to be economically positive, but I'm not even doing it for that reason. I'm doing it because like, like the, you know, tax on overtime, it's something so good.

Of course he knows about overtime. He hates paying for it.

When he was in office he spit on the working class and wanted to pool tips with coworkers which Steve Wynn, a Trump ally loved. Now, suddenly he promises to support workers living off tips and Social Security.

Trump is so demented he brags about things he'll do for the working class then admits he won't do it and how he hates it in the next breath.

The Harris Walz campaign responded quickly via email.

Reminder: When Trump was president, he took executive action to rip away overtime pay for millions of workers – and his Project 2025 agenda would make even more damaging changes for workers seeking overtime pay. EPI: “More than eight million workers will be left behind by the Trump overtime proposal”

CAP: “Project 2025 Would Cut Access to Overtime Pay” Trump’s administration also tried to allow restaurant owners to essentially steal billions of dollars from tipped workers each year without their consent. Axios: “On workers' tips, Trump usually has favored employers”

Why anyone would believe this serial liar on giving these breaks to the working class is beyond me. Just remember what he said, "they are eating the dogs, they are eating the cats."