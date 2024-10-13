13 Ex-Trump Officials Sign Letter To Back John Kelly's Claims

Donald didn't take it very well that John Kelly, the former President's longest-serving chief of staff, said that he believed that Trump met the definition of a fascist and that he said that "Hitler did some good things." Trump fired back, calling Kelly a "LOWLIFE" with "Trump derangement syndrome."

Just as Trump called the United States a "garbage can" last night at a rally, I'm sure he'll have some choice words for thirteen of his former officials who back up Kelly's claim.

NBC News reports:

Thirteen former Trump White House officials signed an open letter backing up former Trump chief of staff John Kelly, who told the New York Times that Trump fits the definition of a fascist. “We applaud General Kelly for highlighting in stark details the danger of a second Trump term. Like General Kelly, we did not take the decision to come forward lightly,” the letter said. “We are all lifelong Republicans who served our country. However, there are moments in history where it becomes necessary to put country over party. This is one of those moments.” The letter, released by the Harris campaign, is signed by former officials including former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security Miles Taylor, and Olivia Troye, former national security adviser to Mike Pence. All three former Trump administration officials have become high-profile critics of his after his presidency ended. Troye and Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention this year. Troye was also one of the signatories of a letter in August from over 200 Republican officials backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president. ...

In their letter, the former Trump officials said Kelly’s claims were “disturbing and shocking.” They added that “because we know Trump and have worked for and alongside him, we were sadly not surprised by what General Kelly had to say. This is who Donald Trump is.”

Here's a novel idea: If you don't want to be outed for praising a ruthless genocidal maniac, then don't be a Hitler stan. It's not complicated unless you're a wannabe fascist dictator.