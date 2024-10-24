Old Titty-Baby Lashes Out At John Kelly: 'Trump Derangement Syndrome!'

He's not taking Kelly's interviews very well.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardOctober 24, 2024

Donald Trump is mad at John Kelly, the retired Marine general who was the former President's White House chief of staff and secretary of Homeland Security. Kelly gave interviews to The New York Times and The Atlantic, describing Trump as an authoritarian who has a disdain for the military.

Kelly also revealed that Trump said, "Hitler did some good things."

Trump, of course, lashed out on Truth Social, calling his former chief of staff a "LOWLIFE":

Thank you for your support against a total degenerate named John Kelly, who made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred! This guy had two qualities, which don’t work well together. He was tough and dumb. The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness, because he became JELLO with time! The story about the Soldiers was A LIE, as are numerous other stories he told. Even though I shouldn’t be wasting my time with him, I always feel it’s necessary to hit back in pursuit of THE TRUTH. John Kelly is a LOWLIFE, and a bad General, whose advice in the White House I no longer sought, and told him to MOVE ON! His wife once told me, at Camp David, John admires you tremendously, and when he leaves the Military, he will only speak well of you. I said, Thank you!

Anderson Cooper asked Harris point-blank at a CNN town hall, "Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"

"Yes, I do. Yes, I do. And I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted," Harris said, referencing Kelly.

Trump lashed out at Harris, too, in a separate post.

Comrade Kamala Harris sees that she is losing, and losing badly, especially after stealing the Race from Crooked Joe Biden, so now she is increasingly raising her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler, and anything else that comes to her warped mind. She is a Threat to Democracy, and not fit to be President of the United States — And her Polling so indicates!

Let's see here: There is no "Comrade" Kamala Harris. She is vice-president Kamala Harris, and she's not "losing badly." Trump has always had fascistic and authoritarian tendencies ever since he set foot in the White House to this day. The ''enemies within" and "bloodbath" rhetoric isn't from a democracy-loving candidate who wants to represent all of the people. As for Trump's disdain for the military, he revealed that when he spoke of John McCain, saying, "I like people who weren't captured." That's just one example out of many. Kelly was Trump's longest-running chief of staff.

Discussion

