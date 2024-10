I heard Vertical Horizon watching an episode of Vampire Diaries and bought their album Go, which I enjoyed.

Those CW shows (when it was an actual network) always had current music pumping in the background. At times it was too loud and annoying, but other times I'd hear a tune I liked.

This song called Goodbye Again was used in Smallville.

Did you ever hear a song or band from a TV episode and immediately wanted to have it?

Open thread away.