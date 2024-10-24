Crazed Glenn Beck Queues Up Imaginary Plot Against Trump

Vice President Harris just condemned Donald Trump for his admiration of Hitler and Nazi generals, reiterating Gen. John Kelly's recent revelations that Trump falls into the general definition of a fascist.

This has put the MAGA cult into a tizzy. A conspiracy spiral.

MAGA GOP propagandists like Glenn Beck and Charlie Kirk on promoting the idea that the Democratic Party is responsible for the assassination attempt on Trump and now given the green light to get Trump before the election.

BECK: (Speaking to his security guy) I have a very bad feeling, Glenn. And I said, what do you mean? And he's never said anything like this before. I have a very bad feeling.

I'm not sure he's going to make it to January 20. He was specifically worried about Donald Trump's airplane being shot out of the sky.

But he, as he has said, it could happen a million ways. You have the leaders of this country juicing people up.

You have A.I. and algorithms that can so easily find if I could say to Google today, find people in this state that are disturbed, don't like Trump already, maybe a little schizophrenic, and likes guns.

I could have that within a minute, the name. Now, take these five names and coax them into, without anybody knowing, ephemeral coaxing, so there's no record of it, and coax them into thinking they have to shoot the president of the United States.

That's all real. What is Kamala Harris doing? What aren't they willing to do for power? When you see people hungry for power that they will do that, God help us. God help us.

Don't give them more power.

KIRK: Glenn, we are out of time. I agree with you. I think they're going to try to kill Trump again before election day.

The surge is out of control right now, as with early voting. The vibes are gone, and the joy is gone, and you are right. This is a point that our mutual friend Dennis Prager has made for as long as I've been following him.

If you believe somebody is Hitler, what wouldn't you do?

What it is is a dog whistle to every single sleeper cell and every crazy person out there, every schizophrenic person that might have a firearm.

It's OK now to go after Donald Trump. These are desperate people. These are the worst of society.