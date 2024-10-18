J.D. Vance Tries To Whitewash Trump Plan To Sic Military On Americans

While Donald Trump seems to be dissolving into dementia or some other insanity that makes him unfit for campaigning, much less for the presidency, J.D. Vance is trying to step up to the plate as the reasonable one who will do the MAGA work in the White House.

Don’t believe it! Vance is obviously onboard with the fascist plan. He just wants to make it look more reasonable.

From The Daily Beast:

JD Vance on Thursday denied that a Donald Trump administration would use the military on American citizens who oppose him, even though Trump has suggested he would. “Oh, of course not, of course not,” Vance said at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when a reporter posed the question to him directly. The crowd booed the reporter. But Vance said that he was glad to get the question, calling the suggestion “so preposterous.”

Unfortunately for Trump’s running mate, Trump is on video saying exactly that. But just like Vance admitted to telling lies about immigrants eating pets for the sake of his politics, he’s now pretending Trump did not say what we can all hear him say.

TDB notes that Vance also played the “good cop” after Trump called Jan. 6 “a day of love.”

“The media loves to talk about January the 6th, and of course, January the 6th of 2021, if you were violent, if you committed acts of violence, then you should be prosecuted for them,” Vance said. “Everybody believes that.”

Maybe everybody except Vance’s hoped-for next president believes that. Everybody can watch Trump send love to the violent protesters as they laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. This year, Trump saluted the convicted J6 criminals at one of his rallies with a song they recorded. He called them “unbelievable patriots.”

Vance has also said he and felon Trump will go “hard” after protesters who “loot and riot and burn down American cities.” But if a mayor or governor doesn’t want local law enforcement to go “hard,” there’s no path for Trump and Vance to do so except with the military. Unless they want to send in a vigilante mob.

If Vance’s favorite Hitler wins the election, there’s every reason to believe that Vance will be the one doing the hard work of the presidency while lazybones Trump watches Fox News, posts on social media and writes love letters to Kim Jong-un.

While Donald Trump’s unhinged antics get all the attention, let’s keep in mind that the guy behind the curtain would be Project 2025’s guy, J.D. Vance. It's not certain who would boss whom but we do know that both of them are shameless and dangerous liars.