Trump Says His Chilling 'Enemies Within' Rant Was A 'Nice Presentation'

Donald J. Trump was asked at a town hall with Fox News's Harris Faulkner to clarify his chilling remarks when he said that the "radical left" was the "enemy from within." Trump suggested sending the military against people who don't support him. The former President is running on a campaign of revenge, and Rep. Adam Schiff is his target over the former President's self-inflicted impeachment.

The disgraced ex-president said he gave a "nice presentation."

"They're using your words to say that you are not for crime and keeping particularly women safe and ads," Faulkner said before playing a clip of his jaw-dropping remarks.

"Mr. (former) president, Kamala Harris has said you sounded unhinged and unchecked power is in our future," Faulkner said.

"It was a nice presentation," he falsely said. "I wasn't unhinged."



Fact check: Trump was unhinged.

"They are they're very different, and it is the enemy from within, and they're very dangerous," he insisted. "They're Marxists and communists and fascists, and they're sick."

"I use a guy like Adam Schiff because they made up the Russia Russia Russia hoax," he continued. "It took two years to solve the problem. Absolutely nothing was done wrong, etc. They're dangerous for our country. We have China, we have Russia, we have all these countries. "If you have a smart president, they could all be handled."

The felon rambled about Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, saying, "These people, they're so sick, and they're so evil. If they would spend their time trying to make America great again, we would have, it would be so easy to make this country great, but what I heard about that they were saying I was like threatening I'm not threatening anybody."

"They're the ones doing the threatening," the projection master added.

The fact that Republicans are continuing to sanewash this unhinged lunatic speaks volumes of where we are right now. MAGA has destroyed the GOP, and that's why so many Republicans are now backing Harris-Walz.

Harris's new ad: