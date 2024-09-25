Harris Faulkner Claims Trump Was... Assassinated?

Is there a hidden meaning in Fox News words?
Harris Faulkner Claims Trump Was... Assassinated?
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoSeptember 25, 2024

Fox News host Harris Faulkner claimed Trump has been assassinated while speaking to the odious Rep. Nancy Mace.

He is still alive and speaking gibberish, last we checked.

"Why would anybody want to block information about the assassination of former President Trump? Just a real quick answer," Faulkner asked. "I'm curious as to what you're looking for there."

"If there's nothing to hide, why hide it is the only question," Mace replied.

If Congress doesn't submit and investigate every MAGA conspiracy, then they must be hiding something, right, Ms Mace in the face?

Fox News hosts continually spread hyperbolic misinformation, whether intentional or not. Now they are trying to link the one assassination attempt and one not followed through as a nationwide conspiracy.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon