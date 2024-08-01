Harris Faulkner: Trump Was 'Funny' At NABJ Conference

The Trump apologist tour began immediately after Trump left the stage.
By John AmatoAugust 1, 2024

Fox News host Harris Faulkner joined Hannity last night to try and mitigate Trump's horrific racism at the National Association of Black journalists by claiming he was "funny."

Harris Faulkner is a talented broadcaster who chooses to whore out her talent at Fox rather than tell the truth. About racism in the Republican Party. It's a tragedy.

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Tell us, from your perspective, because it seemed hostile, but on the other hand, maybe I didn't hear the crowd right. And you can bring us in the room. I heard a lot of people cheering for Donald Trump, am I wrong?

HARRIS FAULKNER: No, you're not wrong; I mean, there were people who were, you know, he's funny, so there were people who were listening closely enough to catch some of his humor and to laugh at that.

There's nothing funny about Trump's craven racist attacks on Kamala Harris, questioning "how she turned black." Or his absurd narcissistic claims he's "just as important to the Black community as Abraham Lincoln."

The man is mentally corrupted and racist. And it's not "funny."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon