Harris Faulkner: Trump Was 'Funny' At NABJ Conference

Fox News host Harris Faulkner joined Hannity last night to try and mitigate Trump's horrific racism at the National Association of Black journalists by claiming he was "funny."

Harris Faulkner is a talented broadcaster who chooses to whore out her talent at Fox rather than tell the truth. About racism in the Republican Party. It's a tragedy.

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Tell us, from your perspective, because it seemed hostile, but on the other hand, maybe I didn't hear the crowd right. And you can bring us in the room. I heard a lot of people cheering for Donald Trump, am I wrong? HARRIS FAULKNER: No, you're not wrong; I mean, there were people who were, you know, he's funny, so there were people who were listening closely enough to catch some of his humor and to laugh at that.

There's nothing funny about Trump's craven racist attacks on Kamala Harris, questioning "how she turned black." Or his absurd narcissistic claims he's "just as important to the Black community as Abraham Lincoln."

The man is mentally corrupted and racist. And it's not "funny."