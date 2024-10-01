Jon Stewart Hilariously Explains It All For Undecided Voters

On The Daily Show last night, Jon Stewart said those voters who are undecided basically include himself and “six people who were kicked in the head by very powerful horses.” He pretends to be confused and demands more specifics. Via Rolling Stone:

As for Trump, he’s offered even less specifics than Harris, as Stewart showcased with a series of clips. “So, clearly, what people like about Donald Trump is not his clear, specific policies as they demand from Kamala Harris,” Stewart noted. He then played clips of Trump supporters explaining why they plan to vote for him, quipping that “Donald Trump is behind the kind of people who have to work overtime to pay the bills.”

“I gotta say, every time Trump talks about workers it’s like watching A Christmas Carol in reverse,” Stewart responded. “‘I just fired these three ghosts who were trying to get overtime.’ So the supporting the working man thing is nonsense.”

[...] Ultimately, Stewart determined that the qualities people profess to love in former president Trump “don’t seem to be an accurate reflection of said former president.” He added, “It’s as though they’ve created a fictional character, a bizarro Trump, whose accomplishments and character bear little resemblance to the self-aggrandizing, perpetual victim guy he continues to tell you explicitly that he is.”

“This fictional Trump, who is portrayed as much better than he actually is, is running to be president of a country he paints as much worse than it actually is,” Stewart concluded. “But I got to tell you, whatever country that is where families are routinely murdered several times while making breakfast could really use Donald Trump. The rest of us? Not so much.”